COLUMBIA – Construction is underway on the University of Missouri’s campus and other locations in Columbia.
The duration of each construction site ranges from hours to months.
Check out this map to see if your route will be affected.
COLUMBIA – Construction is underway on the University of Missouri’s campus and other locations in Columbia.
The duration of each construction site ranges from hours to months.
Check out this map to see if your route will be affected.
KOMU 8 Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Columbia