COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance.
According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Officials said no traffic will be allowed through during this time, so an alternate route is required.
The Boone County Commission also said Bell Road will be closed for the replacement of the low water crossing.
The road will be closed from 1.29 miles south of Whilhite Road and 0.88 miles north of Locust Grove Church Road starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Officials said the repairs will last around three weeks, and an alternate route is required.