COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation will perform general maintenance and construction on several highways across mid-Missouri this week.
Much of the work will include lane closures that could cause delays. MoDOT asks drivers to be alert to work crews and slow-moving equipment along the road.
All work is weather permitting.
Boone County
Stadium Boulevard at Hinkson Creek: Bridge maintenance planned June 21. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Interstate 70: Bridge construction continues for the new Rocheport Bridge continues near mile marker 115. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2024.
Route 163: Bonne Femme Creek Bridge replacement continues. The project is scheduled for completion in August.
Route F: Perche Creek Bridge deck replacement continues. The project is scheduled for completion in August.
Callaway County
I-70: Guardrail installation and replacement continues at the on and off ramps at Route D and YY (exit 161), as well as in the median at the Routes A and Z overpass (exit 155). The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Route J: Miller Creek Bridge deck replacement continues. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
Route OO: Intersection improvements continue. The on and off-ramps are currently closed from U.S. Route 54 northbound to Route OO (Simon Boulevard). The Simon Boulevard overpass also is closed to traffic. The project is scheduled for completion on or before June 30.
Camden County
Route A from U.S. Route 54 to Richland: One lane will be open while crews perform a culvert pipe replacement planned June 20-22.
Route BB: Road resurfacing continues with daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The project is scheduled for completion in August.
Route 5: Road resurfacing continues with nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Route 52 to Route 7. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Route 5: Crews will replace the guardrail at the Gravois Creek Bridge June 19 - 23. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
U.S. Route 54: Bridge deck sealing at the Niangua Branch of the Lake of the Ozark Bridge continues nightly, weekdays only. Turning restrictions in place during the work at Route D and West Lake Park Road. The project is scheduled for completion in June.
Cole County
U.S. Route 50 from Militia Drive in Cole County to County Road 602 in Osage County: Brush cutting planned June 20 - 22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
U.S. Route 50: Road resurfacing continues with nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from U.S. Route 54 to Dix Road and from North Shamrock Road to Vetter Lane. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
Route 179: Road resurfacing continues with nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Route B to West Main Street. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
U.S. Route 54: Road resurfacing continues with nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dix Road to Truman Boulevard and from Stadium Boulevard to Main Street. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
U.S. Route 54: One lane will be open as crews add safety improvements continue near Hickory Hills. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
U.S. Route 54 over the Moreau River: Bridge rehabilitation continues with daily lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Cooper County
Route M from Route K to Imhoff Road: Pavement repair planned June 20 - 21. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
I-70 from mile marker 91 to mile marker 98 (Missouri Route 135): Brush cutting planned June 20. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Missouri Route 41 from Route 135 to the Saline County line: Brush cutting planned June 21 - 22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Route U: Petite Saline Creek Bridge reconstruction continues. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
Route F: Stephens Branch Bridge replacement continues. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
I-70: Bridge replacement continues. Woodland School Drive over I-70 is currently closed. The project is scheduled for completion in July.
Gasconade County
Routes B, U, CC, and EE: Brush cutting planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Howard County
Route E from Missouri Route 87 to Route 5: Pavement repair planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Routes A, H, W, and EE: Brush cutting planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Maries County
U.S. Route 63: Pavement repair continues. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in August.
Route 42: Road resurfacing continues. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in June.
Miller County
Routes K, KK, PP, and TT: Pavement repair planned June 21-29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Route C: Brumley Creek Bridge replacement continues. The project is scheduled for completion in December.
Moniteau County
Routes C, E, F, T, V, and W: Brush cutting planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Route 5: Road resurfacing continues with daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from U.S Route 50 to Route 52. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Morgan County
Routes E and FF: Roadside work planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Routes D and E: Brush cutting planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Route DD: Haw Creek Bridge replacement continues. The entire project is scheduled for completion in August 2023.
Osage County
U.S. Route 50 from Militia Drive in Cole County to County Road 602 in Osage County: Brush cutting planned June 20 -22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.
Missouri Route 89 from Route Y to Belle City limits: Pavement repair planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.
U.S. Route 63: Brush cutting planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.
Route NN: Pavement repair planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Route Y: Culvert pipe replacement planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Routes Y and NN: Pavement repair planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Route U: Road resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Route E: Road resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
U.S. Route 63: Road resurfacing continues with daily closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is scheduled for completion in December.
Phelps County
Route O: Road resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in June.
U.S. Route 63: Road resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in August.
I-44: Road resurfacing continues from exit 186 to exit 195. There will be around–the-clock lane closures from U.S. Route 63 to Route 68. The project is scheduled for completion in December.
Pulaski County
Route W: Pavement repair planned June 20-22. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Route Y: Bridge Rehabilitation continues over I - 44. The off - ramp is currently closed from eastbound I-44 to Route Y (Exit 161). The project is scheduled for completion in December.