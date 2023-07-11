MILLER COUNTY - One man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after one vehicle struck the rear of another Tuesday morning.
A man from St. Louis was driving a Missouri Department of Transportation road maintenance truck westbound on U.S. Highway 54, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report,
A man from California, Missouri, driving a 2013 Ram 3500, struck the rear of the maintenance truck, according to the report.
The maintenance truck received minor damage, while the Ram was totaled, according to the crash report.
The St. Louis man was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for minor injuries, according to the report. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The crash was investigated by MSHP Troop F, who warned motorists to pay attention to what's going on in front of you.
Troopers investigated this crash earlier today.As @MoDOT and other road crews around the state work hard to improve our roadways, please pay attention to what’s going on in front of you.Please click on the link below for more information on this crash:https://t.co/HBHM4PMNsW pic.twitter.com/6GBTzY1gTX— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 11, 2023