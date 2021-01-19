Road rage incident in west Columbia

COLUMBIA- A vehicle accident between two cars left two drivers arrested in Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occured on West Worley and Vieux Carre Court just a little before 4 p.m. in Columbia. 

According to a Sergeant on the scene, no injuries were reported. 

An 11-year-old girl was in one of the vehicles.

This is an ongoing story. KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

