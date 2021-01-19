COLUMBIA- A vehicle accident between two cars left two drivers arrested in Columbia Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occured on West Worley and Vieux Carre Court just a little before 4 p.m. in Columbia.
According to a Sergeant on the scene, no injuries were reported.
An 11-year-old girl was in one of the vehicles.
This is damage to one of the vehicles involved. I spoke with a SGT who told me there was shots fired into one of the cars. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FOhdSNcEFa— Marina Silva (@MARINASILVATV) January 19, 2021
This is an ongoing story. KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.