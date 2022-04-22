OSAGE BEACH – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin smoothing over driving surface on Route 42 between Osage Beach and Iberia.
On Wednesday, April 27, crews will begin resurfacing and replacing guardrail along Route 42.
This project is expected to continue through June, with one lane closed at each work location between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Once work on Route 42 in complete, contractors will also be making improvements to U.S. Route 54 in Osage Beach.
Route 54 will be resurfaced between the Grand Glaize Bridge and the Osage Beach Parkway/Route 52 interchange.
This phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of July.
Motorists are told to expect traffic delays in the work area and plan alternate routes when possible.