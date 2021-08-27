JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will replace concrete along U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 54 in Jefferson City. The work will begin Sunday evening.
Crews will need to close ramps and lanes to complete the project.
These closures will take place every night between 7:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
Signs will guide traffic through the work zones.
MoDOT reminds drivers to obey all traffic signs and give crews plenty of room to work.
Weather permitting, work will be completed on Thursday.