COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department has contracted with a St. Louis-based traffic engineering company to conduct a safety audit for the Missouri State Route B/Paris Road corridor.
The audit will cover Route B beginning at its intersection with Oakland Church Road and will extend to its intersection with Business Loop 70 East.
Special attention will be paid to vulnerable road users including seniors, people walking, people biking, motorcyclists and school age children.
As part of the audit process, road users can take a survey to report how often they travel along Route B, by what method, and to identify their top safety concerns.
The survey is available at this link and can be submitted anonymously.
For those without internet access, paper surveys can be completed at the following locations:
- D&H Drugstore, 1814 Paris Road
- Break Time, 2402 Paris Road
- Dollar General, 3020 Paris Road
- Steve-O's, 4600 Paris Road
The survey aims to collect feedback from all road users, including residents, commuters, business owners and employees, in addition to all types of road users.
There will be two separate meetings held for community and business stakeholders at United Community Cathedral, 1801 Towne Drive.
The community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the business meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
St. Louis-based CBB Transportation Engineers and Planners is expected to release a final report based upon the findings of the audit in late 2022.