COLE COUNTY - Cole County Public Works and Jefferson City Department of Public Works will work on roads in various parts of the county this week.
Cole County Public Works crews will begin replacements of cross road culverts along Old Lohman Road between Route D and Pleasant Valley Drive on May 19. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with work expecting to be completed by mid-June.
A Jefferson City Department of Public Works contractor will work to remove a service line for Missouri American Water on Thursday, May 20. The 1200 block of West Main Street will be down to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motorists can expect long delays and have been asked to use an alternate route if possible. Any questions can be directed to the Cole County Public Works Office at 573-636-3614 or Jefferson City Public Works at 573-634-6410.