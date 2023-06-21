COLUMBIA - Crews are scheduled to begin pavement maintenance on several city streets near West Nifong Boulevard starting Friday.
Mill and overlay maintenance is scheduled for the following streets:
- Lea Verde Court between Willowcreek Lane and the end of the street
- Willowcreek Lane between West Nifong Boulevard and the end of the street
- Green Meadows Road between Forum Boulevard and Bethel Street
- Green Meadows Road between Grindstone Parkway and the Carter Lane roundabout
- Green Meadows Road between Carter Lane and South Providence Road
- Carter Lane between Foxfire Drive and Campusview Drive
Traffic control signs and flaggers will direct drivers through lane closures in work zones as needed, according to a city news release. However, the city asked that drivers and pedestrians find alternate routes to avoid the work zones.
Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but crews will not begin until "no parking" signs have been posted at least 24 hours in advance, according to the news release.
The work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. on June 30, weather permitting.