CALLAWAY COUNTY – Roadway repairs in Holts Summit will require the closure of a ramp on U.S. Route 54 Monday.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will close the westbound entrance ramp from Center Street to Route 54 in Holts Summit beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday. Drivers will need to seek an alternate route around the work area on Monday.
