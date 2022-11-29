COLUMBIA - A contractor for Columbia Public Works will perform mill and overlay pavement maintenance operations on two city streets, starting Tuesday.
Pavement maintenance work will be performed on North Garth Avenue between Business Loop 70 West and Interstate 70. Work will also be performed on Proctor Drive starting at Bear Creek Drive and extending approximately 1,200 feet toward Proctor Park, according to a press release.
As street workers put their final touches on the road, drivers are asked to watch for and respect requests from flaggers.
No parking signs have now been posted to Proctor Drive. Drivers are asked to refrain from parking vehicles on Proctor Drive on the dates listed on the sign.
Milling work on Proctor Drive will not begin until the signs have been in place for at least 24 hours. On Nov. 29, crews will begin work milling North Garth Avenue. Once complete, crews will shift operations to Proctor Drive.
Weather permitting, milling operations will be complete on Nov. 29, and North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive are scheduled to be overlaid with new asphalt Dec. 2 through Dec. 3.
Twenty-four hours prior to asphalt overlay operations, "no parking" signs will be posted on Proctor Drive.
At least one lane of North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive will remain open to traffic in both directions at all times during maintenance. Signs and flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the closure area.
The speed humps recently installed on Proctor Drive will not be affected, the city said.
All pavement maintenance operations are scheduled to be completed by Dec. 3, weather permitting.