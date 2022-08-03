COLUMBIA - Crews from Columbia Public Works will conduct road repairs on East Southampton Drive early next week.
The work is set to begin Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m.
Crews will be repairing a crack and replacing the road along all three lanes of East Southampton Drive.
The Columbia Public Works Department said Wednesday these repairs will also intersect with the west entrance of MU Health Care and the center entrance to Veterans United.
The department said East Southampton Drive will stay open and there will be no sidewalk closures, but motorists should expect delays when driving through the area.
Traffic signs and flaggers will be there to help motorists through the area.
The repairs are scheduled to be finished by Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.