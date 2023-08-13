The Missouri Department of Transportation will be working on highway improvements across mid-Missouri counties over the next two weeks. Crews will begin working on roads in multiple counties starting Monday.
Audrain County
Portions of Route D in Audrain County will be closed for culvert replacement operations starting Aug. 21 from Route HH to County Road 975. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Additional stretches of Route D in the area will close for similar work that is expected to wrap up on Aug. 23.
Culvert replacement operations will also close Route FF in Audrain County on Aug. 24 from Route ZZ to Cline Road in Boone County between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Boone County
Utility work will continue on Route UU at Gillespie Bridge Road. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion this month.
Route F is currently closed at the Coon Creek Bridge for deck replacement. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
Route BB is closed over Interstate 70 for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
Bridge construction continues for the new Rocheport Bridge near mile marker 115 on I-70. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2024.
Missouri Route 163 is closed over the Bonne Femme Creek Bridge for bridge replacement. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
Callaway County
Pavement repair is planned Monday through Thursday on I-70 from mile marker 164.8 to 154.6. One lane each direction will remain open.
Pavement repair is planned Monday through Thursday on U.S. Route 54. One lane will remain open.
Route J is closed at the Millers Creek Bridge for bridge deck replacement. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
Expect nightly lane closures on Routes AD and CC between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m for road resurfacing. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2023.
Camden County
Road resurfacing and guardrail installation and replacement on Missouri Route 5 continues from the Niangua River Bridge to Missouri Route 52 in Morgan County. Expect nightly lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. between Route 52 and Missouri Route 7. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Cole County
Pavement repair on Route D from Route C to U.S. Route 50 is planned Monday through Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Expect nightly lane closures on U.S. Route 50 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from U.S. Route 54 to Dix Road and from North Shamrock Road to Vetter Lane. The road resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in October.
Bridge rehabilitation continues over the Moreau River on U.S. Route 50 westbound. An around-the-clock lane closure will be in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled for completion in September.
Expect nightly lane closures on Missouri Route 179 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Route B to West Main Street. The road resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in November.
Expect nightly lane closures on U.S. Route 54 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Dix Road to Truman Boulevard and from Stadium Boulevard to Main Street. The road resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in November.
Safety improvements on U.S. Route 54 continue near Hickory Hill. One lane will remain open. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Cooper County
Pavement repair is planned on Route J from Route U to Logan Road from Monday to Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Bridge construction continues for the new Rocheport Bridge near mile marker 115 on I-70. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2024.
Macon County
Crews will shut down Route F on Aug. 22 for seal coating operations stretching from Missouri Route 149 to Route J between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Miller County
Routes E, K, KK, PP, and TT will see pavement repair Monday through Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Route C is closed at the Brumley Creek Bridge for bridge replacement. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
Moniteau County
Missouri Route 87 from Route A to Route J will see roadside work Monday through Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Expect daily lane closures on Missouri Route 5 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from U.S. Route 50 to Missouri Route 52 in Morgan County. The road resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in November.
Montgomery County
Starting Monday, crews will restrict lanes along Missouri Route 19 between Route B to U.S. Route 54 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Aug. 18 for seal coating operations.
Morgan County
Pavement repair is planned on Route E Monday through Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Culvert pipe replacement is planned Wednesday on Route FF. The roadway will be closed from Missouri Route 52 to Blackberry Patch Road between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Expect daily lane closures on Missouri Route 5 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Route 52 to U.S. Route 50 in Moniteau County. The road resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in November.
Route 5 will see road resurfacing and guardrail installation and replacement from Route 52 to the Niangua River Bridge in Camden County. Expect nightly lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. between Route 52 and Missouri Route 7. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Road resurfacing continues on Route 52. Expect daily lane closures between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. from the Benton County line to Versailles. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Osage County
Missouri Route 100 from the city of Chamois to Route N in Gasconade County will see culvert pipe replacement Monday through Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Route Y will see pavement repair Monday through Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Culvert pipe replacement is planned Monday through Thursday on Routes Y and FF. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
U.S. Route 50 from Route CC to Route N will see roadside work Monday through Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Road resurfacing continues on Route U. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
Pettis County
Flagging operations will take place on Route D starting at Route T to U.S. Route 65 between approximately 7 a.m. and 4 p.m Monday for pavement work. MoDOT said this is not a complete road closure.
Crews will perform pavement work Tuesday on Route Z. Flagging operations will take place starting at Route N to the Cooper County line between approximately 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. MoDOT said this is not a complete road closure.
Phelps County
Route Y will see pavement repair Monday through Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Road resurfacing continues on Missouri Route 68. Expect nightly lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Route 68 at Matlock Drive to Route 8 at Courtois Creek. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
On Interstate 44, road resurfacing continues from Exit 186 in Rolla to Exit 195 in St. James. Expect around-the-clock lane closures from U.S. Route 63 to Route 68. The project is scheduled for completion in December.
Pulaski County
Pavement repair is planned on Route O Monday through Thursday. One lane will remain open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Bridge rehabilitation continues over I-44 in St. Robert on Route Y. The off-ramp is currently closed from eastbound I-44 to Route Y (Exit 161). The project is scheduled for completion in September.
Randolph County
Crews will put a 14-foot-wide lane restriction in place in the southbound lanes of Route 63 in Randolph County on Aug. 23. Workers will be performing bridge maintenance from CR 2655 to a quarter mile south of bridge between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
On Aug. 24, crews will perform similar repairs in the northbound lanes of Route 63 from half a mile north of Route M to a quarter mile north of bridge between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MoDOT crews will also be importing lane restrictions on the bridge over Muncas Creek along Route 24 for maintenance work on the bridge. Workers will be on the bridge between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Workers will impose lane restrictions on the Route M bridge over Route 63 starting half a mile before and after the bridge between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will put the 10-foot restriction in place Aug. 21-24.