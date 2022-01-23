HANNIBAL - Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on routes in Audrain County this week, the department said Friday morning.
Weather permitting, Audrain County Route B will close for most of the week.
On Jan. 24 and 27, the road will be closed from Route B and Hutchinson lane intersection to the Route B and Route J intersection between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
On Jan. 26, the road will be closed from Route B and Hutchinson intersection to the Route B and County Road 472 intersection between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
On Jan. 28, the road will be closed from the Route B and D intersection to the Route B and County Road 480 intersection between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MoDOT said drivers will need to use alternate routes. For more information regarding the closures, visit www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).