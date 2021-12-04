AUDRAIN COUNTY - Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performing culvert replacement and crack sealing operations on routes in Audrain County.
Here is a list of locations of the replacements:
- Route J: Dec. 6; road will be closed from CR-350 to CR-440 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily
- US Route 54/ Missouri Route 19: Dec. 6 & 7; road will be reduced to one lane from South Clark to CR-956 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.
- Route J: Dec. 7; road will be closed from CR-350 to Route MM from 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.
- Route J: Dec. 8 & 9; road closed from Route O to Route MM from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zones or use alternate routes during these times.