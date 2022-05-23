COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public works has updated their “No Mow Zone” signs across sites as a part of their Roadside Pollinator Program.
The Roadside Pollinator Program’s purpose is to help stop the decline of pollinators and other wildlife by allowing certain medians, roadsides, and roundabouts to grow native vegetation.
“Without native insects a lot of plants in this world would not be able to reproduce and one third of the world's food is pollinated by a bee or a butterfly or something similar,” said Public Information Specialist John Ogan.
The city saw this approach as a way to improve pollination and wildlife in the area.
“A lot of the world's insect pollinators are facing extinction right now so this is why the city has taken some action to cure the decline of pollinators and we are doing that through habitat restoration,” said Ogan.
The Roadside Pollinator Program has been in the works since the spring of 2019.
“In the spring of 2019 we began preparing and isolating sites where this would happen and then we began to spread the seeds in winter of 2019,” said Ogan.
Looking forward, the Roadside Pollinator Program is working to use controlled burns to kill invasive plants, when necessary.
The program has also helped the city of Columbia save 160 to 280 thousand dollars a year by mowing less grass.
If you want to learn more about the Roadside Pollinator Program or give the city your feedback about the project you can visit Beheard.como.gov