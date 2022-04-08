JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin the annual process of striping roadways across mid-Missouri starting next week.
Beginning Monday, April 11, MoDOT crews will start work on roads where paint has faded or where no shoulder lines are in place. When minor routes are completed, the work will move to major routes like interstates and four-lane roadways.
In a press release, the MoDOT Central District said drivers will likely encounter slow-moving lines of trucks with flashing lights and boards with flashing sings that say "Wet Paint." The department reminded drivers to stay well behind the last truck that is in the stripping caravan.
On two-lane highways where crews will begin on Monday, striping vehicles will pull over where it is safe to let traffic congestion clear.
Additional information about the road repairs can be found on MoDOT's website.