MID-MISSOURI – MoDOT workers will work on roadway improvements, including various culverts and shoulders located on different roads in mid-Missouri counties within the next couple weeks. Drivers may need to adjust their routes, depending on how they usually commute.
Dates and locations for the roadwork are as follows:
Audrain County Route O – On Tuesday, April 6, work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day with the road being closed from Audrain County Route J to CRD 364 for a culvert replacement.
Camden County Route 7 - On Tuesday, April 6, work will be completed between Easy Street and Snelling Road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Route 7 will be closed and message boards and signs will be placed before work begins.
Callaway County Route PP - On Wednesday, April 7, work will begin on replacing 11 culvert pipes on Route PP between Route 94 and Route BB. Work on the pipes will occur on April 7, 8 and the following week on April 12 through April 14 fro 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Cooper County Route B bridge - On Monday, April 5, a guardrail replacement will take place on the Route B bridge over Moniteau Creek, north of Tipton. Work is expected to take one week.
Dent County Route 68 - On Monday, April 5 and Thursday, April 8, one lane on Route 68 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for driving surface repairs. Pavement will be patched between Route 19, near Salem and Route JJ in Phelps County.
Howard County Route W Bridges - On Monday, April 5, a guardrail replacement will take place on the Route W bridges over Moniteau Creek and Bonne Femme Creek, east of Fayette. Work is expected to take one week.
Macon County U.S. Route 36 – On Tuesday, April 6, work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and road will be down to one lane from the Chariton River bridge to Fireworks Avenue. There will also be a 16 feet width restriction in place for the shoulder work.
Monroe County Route O – On Wednesday, April 7, work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The road will be closed from CRD 492 to Monroe County Route D for a culvert replacement just north of the Audrain County line.
Macon County Route Z – On April 12, work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will be closed from Arizona St. to Bugle Ave. for a culvert replacement.
Macon County Route Z – On both April 13 and 14, work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Road will be closed from Macon County Route V V to Anchor Ave. for a culvert replacement.
Macon County Route V V – On both April 15 and 16, work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will be closed from Artic Road to Beaver St. for a culvert replacement.
During these closures, motorists must find alternate routes while work is occurring. For more information on area roadwork, visit https://www.modot.org/northeast or call the customer service number 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
MoDot asks that drivers drive slowly through work zones and eliminate distractions by not using their cellphone. Additional work zones can be found online at MoDOT’s website.