JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound U.S. Route 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 15.
According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday Aug. 16, however due to weather concerns the repairs will begin on Monday night.
The project is expected to close the ramp for approximately two weeks, as motorists will be detoured via eastbound Route 54 to Summit Drive as the repairs take place.
Concerns over driving surfaces and bridge rehabilitation are among the reasons for the project, which could be delayed further due to implement weather.