ROCHEPORT − The Missouri Department of Transportation is exploding the old Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport at 7:30 a.m. this Sunday. The demolition will cause the interstate to close for about an hour in both directions starting around 7:15 a.m.
But how are crews going to remove 6 million pounds of steel and 1,000 feet of truss out of the longest river in America?
Mike Schupp works for MoDOT and is the project director for the Rocheport Bridge job. He says the bridge should be in large pieces after the explosion.
"We'll have barges out there with cranes on them, we'll have excavators out there, and we'll have a lot of man power," Schupp said.
MoDOT will use the cranes to hook onto the large chunks of bridge. The pieces will then be placed on barges and will be hauled away.
The transportation department has contracted Lunda Construction for the removal process. A Lunda spokesperson told KOMU 8 they have an additional subcontractor involved.
Crews have just 24 hours to open the main channel of the river, so barge traffic can pass through.
"Twenty-four hours is obviously a tight timeline," Schupp said.
He explained that crews will be working around the clock to get the main channel cleared, but removing the rest of the bridge will be more procedural.
"It could take up to two more weeks to get the rest of the structure out of the water," he said.
Schupp says no divers will be used in the process.
Maddie Est, a media specialist from the Missouri Department of Conservation, said MoDOT is responsible for keeping the river clean during the process. Because the bridge is going down in large pieces, Schupp says it shouldn't be much of an issue.
He did add that MoDOT is monitoring river conditions both pre and post blast.
"The riverbed was surveyed before [the blast], and once we're done, we'll do another one to make sure we didn't miss anything," he said.
Jeff Pewitt was at the Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association's 60th annual Steam Show just off I-70 on exit 111, the first exit west of the bridge, on Friday afternoon.
He said he's traveled across the bridge thousands of times, and though he can't understand why it's so congested, he believes it's time to replace it.
"The bridge had always been somewhat of a bottleneck," he said. "I don't know exactly why. There were four lanes of traffic, two in each direction, but, people get close to a bridge and they start slowing down, occasionally it would be slick in the winter and somebody would crash and plug everything up. So, I think replacing it is a good thing."
KOMU 8 plans to use MoDOT's livestream of the explosion Sunday morning, although MoDOT has mentioned there could be a streaming issue due to low signal strength. The department will post the video on their website once it's ready.
