JEFFERSON CITY - Two years after its announcement, the new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport kicked off construction Tuesday morning.
Governor Mike Parson, Missouri Department of Transportation officials and area officials welcomed the start of construction of the new bridge during a ceremony held at Les Bourgeois.
"We are thankful to all our partners who saw the importance of this bridge and came to the table to find solutions," Gov. Parson said. "This new bridge will help keep millions of vehicles moving efficiently and support greater state and local economic growth."
We joined @MoDOT along with federal, state, and local leaders to celebrate the construction of the new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridges near Rocheport.The new bridges will help keep millions of vehicles moving efficiently and support greater state and local economic growth. pic.twitter.com/mXqCvSG9LC— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 12, 2021
The new bridge will cost approximately $240 million. The project was partly funded by an $81.2 million Infrastructure For Rebuilding America grant.
"We looked at this as an economic development opportunity," Cooper County Presiding Commissioner Don Baragary said.
The current bridge, which was built in 1960, is rated as being in poor condition. The bridge is considered safe and will continue to be maintained by MoDOT while construction of the new bridge is underway, as it carries 12.5 million vehicles a year.
The new set of bridge will have many safety enhancements, including a high friction surface treatment, pavement sensors, wet reflective striping and a linear delineation system.
The first bridge will be built north of the current bridge and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
"The first bridge is going to be constructed, that's going to take about 18 months. And then we'll be able to shift all four lanes onto that new structure," MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. "We'll decommission the old bridge, and in it's place put the second bridge and then split east and westbound I-70."
Once traffic is transitioned to the new bridge, the current bridge will be demolished. MoDOT says traffic shouldn't be a problem.
"The impact is going to be minimal," McKenna explained. "There will be a couple times where we have to convert the lanes over, but there will be a minimal delay."
Construction for the eastbound bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said it's a small change for drivers - with a big impact.
"This is a great day for Columbia and mid-Missouri but it's also a great day for Missouri and the country," Treece said. "When you think about all the raw ingredients that are coming into Columbia, all the final exports that are leaving and coming across the country... all of them have to come across this bridge."