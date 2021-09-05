COOPER COUNTY - Starting next week, overnight drivers on Interstate 70 may experience traffic due to Rocheport Bridge construction preparations.
Intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures between the Route BB and Route 179 interchanges will be required starting Sept. 9.
Construction work will happen mainly during the week.
Closures will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through October.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be working on fortifying the shoulders and median along I-70 around Cooper and Boone counties.
The Rocheport Bridge construction is scheduled to be completed later in the fall.
Drivers should expect possible traffic delays, drive at slower speeds and be cautious in the construction zones.