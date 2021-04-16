COOPER COUNTY- The Missouri River Bridge is close to getting its makeover.
Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18, geological testing will impact Interstate 70 near the Rocheport Bridge. Closures of one westbound lane from the Route BB interchange to one mile west of the bridge is expected Friday evening through Sunday morning. The testing was scheduled for last week, but was rescheduled due to weather conditions.
Crews will be boring through the bridge deck to collect soil samples and rock characteristics of the land below. The information gathered will help with the creation of the design plans for the new bridge.
Routine bridge inspection will also result in various lane closures during the week of April 19 and April 26.
For the safety of crews conducting the inspections, individual lane closures will be in place at various times next week. Lane closures on or near the bridge will take place at the following times.
- Interstate 70 eastbound, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, April 19,
- Interstate 70 westbound, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 20 through Thursday, April 22,
- Interstate 70 eastbound, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday April 26 through Thursday, April 29.
Construction of a new Interstate 70 bridge is expected to begin as early as later this year. The current bridge will continue to be open to traffic while the new bridge is being built. For more information and updates regarding the Rocheport Bridge design-build project, visit www.modot.org/RocheportBridge.
The inspection is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.