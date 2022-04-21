COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation provided an update Thursday on the new Rocheport Bridge project.
At a Columbia Chamber of Commerce meeting Thursday afternoon, Deputy Project Director Derek Lepper briefed the committee on the key points of the project.
The project is on schedule to be completed in two parts, with the first bridge scheduled to be completed in late spring of 2023, and the second bridge scheduled to be completed in late 2024.
For Columbia drivers, the representative from MoDot says that the resurfacing of Providence Rd is tentatively scheduled for 2023. @KOMUnews— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) April 21, 2022
"It takes quite a while to demolish that old bridge and get it all out of the way before we can start building a new part," Lepper said. "So that's why it takes longer to build a second one because the first one, nothing's in the way we've just start building."
The project has managed to stay under budget throughout the process, Lepper said.
Moving onto the update of the Rocheport Bridge:Derek Lepper, the deputy project director, says the project is on track for its original 2024 completion date.He also says that the project is under the budget of $240 million. @KOMUnews— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) April 21, 2022
"So the job was kind of capped at a certain budget, and we can't go over that budget to replace," Lepper said. "So it's kind of a fixed budget with a different scope. So we can get as much as work as we can get out of that $220 million for the project."
The current bridge, which was built in 1960, is rated as being in poor condition. The bridge is considered safe and will continue to be maintained by MoDOT while construction of the new bridge continues, as it carries 12.5 million vehicles a year.
Traffic on the current bridge is still expected to continue to flow without delay.
However, during the week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., drivers can expect occasional traffic delays due to controlled blasting by MoDOT.
"We're using rolling roadblocks, and it'll probably slow traffic down on Saturday, but only for about 15 minutes, and then we release traffic back to normal."