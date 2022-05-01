ROCHEPORT – Rocheport residents said they hope additional tourists will help support the local community’s economy after the Katy Trail was ranked as the second top recreational trail in the nation in a USA Today readers choice competition.
Meriwether Café and Bike Shop owner Brad Landolt said the Katy Trail is a tourist draw for the state of Missouri. Since his shop is located just off the trail, Landolt said he has the unique opportunity to interact with Katy Trail travelers.
“I have the great fortune of being able to serve the people that are traveling it, as well as, people out of Columbia,” Landolt said. “And, every year I meet people from all over the country and even all over the world that have come to experience this kind of unique feature that we have.”
Rick Merryman and his wife moved to Rocheport from Colorado last October specifically for the Katy Trail.
“The reason we moved is my wife and I've ridden the Katy Trail several times over the years, and every time we rode it, we stayed in town here and my wife just fell in love with this place,” Merryman said.
Merryman said the trail brings people from all over the world and the country.
“We have people from all over the world that come to ride the Katy Trail and they stop in town and eat in restaurants,” Merryman said. “There's a couple of places up in the downtown area where you definitely get people from all over the state and all over the world.”
Landolt said he hopes the state continues to dedicate resources to maintaining the trail so it can continue to be enjoyed well into the future.
“Based on the number of people that I see utilizing these resources, I think that it's absolutely imperative that we maintain [the trail] for the public good,” Landolt said.