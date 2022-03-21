COLUMBIA − Mary Grupe will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become the principal at Hickman High School, the district announced Monday.
Grupe, the current assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School, graduated from Hickman in 2001.
If the board approves, Grupe will take over for current principal Tony Gragnani. Gragnani announced earlier this year he will be moving to St. Louis to be closer to family at the end of the current school year.
Grupe has spent nearly her entire educational career with Columbia Public Schools, a news release said. She has been a teacher, a learning specialist, a case manager, an instructional aide and served in administrative roles in the district.
“We look forward to Ms. Grupe’s leadership at Hickman and her commitment to the school’s goals and traditions of integrity, diversity and excellence. She will be a great part of their school-community and will do an outstanding job,” CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in the release.