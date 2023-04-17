COLUMBIA - The Boone County Overdose Response Coalition and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) are partnering Monday to bring a Naloxone education and distribution event to Rock Bridge Christian Church.
The event called "Save a Life" will be held from 12:15 until 1 p.m., according to PHHS. The monthly series is aimed at creating a conversation about how mid-Missourians can prevent opioid overdose deaths, PHHS said in a news release.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Monday's training will teach people how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and explain how to use the Narcan nasal spray.
People at the event will receive a free box of Narcan. No registration is required.