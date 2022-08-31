COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge Elementary held a dedication ceremony Wednesday to showcase its new additions made to the school this year.
The ceremony included a ribbon cutting by administration, staff members and students. Previous staff members also attended.
"We were just over the top elated to see the excitement that existed," Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood said. "As our scholars work together, when they are excited, guess what happens to learning? It takes off and that's what we want to see."
The school added 16,588 square feet to the building, bringing its total square footage to 66,655. Seven new classrooms were added and two were renovated.
Other new features are a music classroom, a multi-purpose physical education/music room, a multi-purpose art/cafe room, a kitchen and restroom renovation.
There was also space added for support services in speech, psychology, counseling and English learning.
Designs were revamped, and ADA improvements were made, such as cite access, passenger unloading and loading zones, ADA parking, accessible play area and an outdoor classroom pathway.
The renovations help with the spike in enrollment that CPS has experienced this school year, Yearwood said.
Rock Bridge also decided to be more energy efficient with the renovation of ground source heating and cooling stormwater improvements to protect Rock Bridge State Park.
The construction had a price tag of $6.2 million, which was funded by 2018 voter-approved bonds.