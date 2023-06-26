COLUMBIA – A 2023 Rock Bridge High School graduate, Theodora (Dora) Grafakos, placed first in the SkillsUSA Baking and Pastry Arts national competition for high school students Friday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Grafakos trained through the Columbia Area Career Center’s (CACC) Culinary Arts Program for three years and competed at the National SkillsUSA contest last year, where she came in second, according to a news release from the center. Grafakos is the second student from CACC to win the competition.
Another 2023 Rock Bridge High School graduate, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Brown, placed second in the SkillsUSA Culinary Arts national competition. Brown has been in the program for three years and will attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, this fall, the news release said.
SkillsUSA's National Leadership & Skills Conference brings together thousands of students, instructors, business partners and administrators to celebrate the accomplishments of those preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and allows students to showcase their talents and skills on the national level.