COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge High School community has organized a vigil to honor their recently deceased home school communicator, Mike Woods.
The vigil will take place Monday night at the RBHS stadium from 7 to 8 p.m. Students say they want to honor the gifts that Woods brought to their community.
"The loss of a member of our CPS family is overwhelming and heartbreaking," Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, said.
According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Woods was found deceased in the bathroom of an eastbound Interstate 24 rest stop around 6 p.m. on Friday.
His son, Micah E. McElmurry, 30, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in connection with the shooting, according to the release.