COLUMBIA- The Rock Bridge Marching Band is set to host 12 high school bands from across Missouri in an invitational competition on Saturday, October 1. Rock Bridge expects more than 2000 people to be at the event throughout the day.
Patrick Sullivan, the Rock Bridge Band Director, said this is the first time the band hosted something like this, but it has been a goal of the program for a while.
"This is the first time this has ever been hosted on Rock Bridges campus, we have 12 bands coming from across Missouri to perform and compete against each other," said Sullivan. "We have been talking about the potential for hosting a festival, we have great facilities for it, but we have been talking about it for three years."
"About two years ago we decided to go ahead and go for it, and we got our administration on board and then started the planning process," Sullivan said.
Getting the event up and running was a collaborative effort.
According to Sullivan, "The parents have done a huge amount of work to get volunteer support, us two directors have worked really hard to get everything organized."
Rock Bridge band members were visibly excited for their performance.
"Our students are very excited, they perform an exhibition," said Sullivan. "They get to be the group that performs at the very end of the night, so that is a cool experience for them that they are really looking forward to."
The first performance will be at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 dollars for students and seniors, and free for those 5 and under.