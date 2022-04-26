Rock Bridge Memorial State Park adds white posts to improve safety

COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge Memorial State Park completed the first half of a two part project that will improve the way they deal with lost hikers.
In the next couple of months, posts installed will be numbered and have their exact locations put on them with the help from the Columbia Fire Department.
Once that is completed, lost hikers will be able to call 9-1-1 and be guided out over the phone instead of sending people to search and rescue them.
This will save the fire department and the state park office time, resources and the wear and tear on equipment.
The decision was made after the park and fire department noticed that people were calling in a saying that they can get out themselves but they just needed to be pointed in the right direction.
One problem hikers have brought up is the fact that people need to have a charged phone to use the posts. The only solution to that problem is following a path with colored cards on the trees until you find a way out.
"Having an emergency resource along the trails is a good idea," Jamey Leonard, a Cub Scout leader, said.
Leonard said since he has an 8 year-old and a 5 year-old in addition to a Cub Scout group, that he would feel better with them.
"I'd be interested to know the kind of impact it would have on the natural surroundings," said Leonard. He does not want to feel like it completely takes away from nature.
But in the end, as long as it is a suitable and usable emergency system, it is acceptable for Leonard.
There are 24 posts that span across seven miles on Spring Brook, Deer Run, and Sinking Hole Trails.