COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge Memorial State Park has implemented a new self-guiding hike to allow individuals to learn facts about the park.
For years, Rock Bridge Memorial State Park has given visitors the chance to hike and bicycle in a scenic environment. The park has allowed locals and tourists to experience Missouri's nature and historical landmarks.
While gyms, restaurants and other statewide attractions have been temporarily shut down over the past year, the state park has provided sanctuary for many individuals.
One park representative said the hike is to tell the history of the park and to allow individuals to hear the story of what Rock Bridge was like before the park was there.
"The hike was to take in place some of the programming we do because of COVID," the representative said. "We haven't had large groups of people and therefore we missed out on trying to reach our visitors and tell the history of the park."
The self-guiding hike is along the Sinkhole Trail and is temporary for visitors wishing to see the historical foundations along the trail.
The park is trying to find ways individuals can still learn the history of the park.
"A lot of people are very uncomfortable in large groups which is very understandable and we don't want to encourage that, " the representative said.
The park has seen an increase in attendance since the pandemic began.
One visitor, Byron Keaton, said the park is a beautiful place to get away from the reality of COVID-19.
"With gyms having to close down and all that jazz, you have to defer back to what we know best, that's nature," Keaton said. "I'm a huge fan of cardio, that's why the trails are one of the biggest highlights for me."
The self-guided hike will be available for the next couple of months.
You can find more information about the trail and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on the Missouri State Parks website.