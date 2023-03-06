COLUMBIA − A Columbia Public Schools student died after a crash Monday afternoon in south Columbia.
Columbia police confirmed one person died in the two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and SUV around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The individual was a student at Rock Bridge High School, according to Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark. Their name has not been released by law enforcement.
"This is tragic and unexpected news for our CPS and Bruin families," Baumstark said. "Words cannot express how difficult it is to lose one of our students. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student's family."
The intersection near West Nifong Boulevard and Bethel Street was closed for over an hour while law enforcement investigated. Westbound Nifong remains closed while crews clear the road.
"At this time, we are working to clear the roadways," Christian Tabak, a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, said. "We thank the community for their patience."
HAPPENING NOW: West Nifong Boulevard and Bethel Street are closed after a two-vehicle crash. Police are currently investigating the scene and directing traffic to take a different route. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/e4VxD9EGkq— Luca Vitale (@TheLucaVitale) March 6, 2023
KOMU 8 reporters at the scene saw a motorcycle on its side with major damage.
The driver of the SUV declined treatment from emergency medical services, according to Tabak.
Baumstark said the district has shared general information with the Rock Bridge community and has counselors available at the schools for those who may need them.