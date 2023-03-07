COLUMBIA — A Rock Bridge High School student who died in a crash Monday afternoon was identified Tuesday.
Sophomore Cash Martin died in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, around 12:30 p.m. on West Nifong Boulevard.
Rock Bridge's baseball team memorialized Martin as the crash victim on Twitter.
#19 Cash MartinBruin Family Forever pic.twitter.com/LuAPfscJto— Rock Bridge Baseball (@RBbruinbaseball) March 7, 2023
"This is tragic and unexpected news for our CPS and Bruin families," CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "Words cannot express how difficult it is to lose one of our students. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student's family."
According to CPD's Traffic Unit, the motorcycle was traveling west on Nifong, while a 2015 Toyota RAV4 was traveling east on Nifong. The SUV was making a left turn into a private drive when the two vehicles collided.
The Toyota was struck on the passenger side by Martin, who was ejected from the motorcycle due to the impact, according to CPD.
CPD said the driver of the SUV declined treatment from emergency medical services.