COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students have been out of the classroom and learning online for nearly a year. Starting on April 5, students will transition back to a 5-day in-person learning week after the Board of Education unanimously voted to return full-time Monday night.
Vignesh Kumar is a senior at Rock Bridge High School. As he's preparing to leave Columbia for college next year, he explained what his senior year during a global pandemic has been like.
"It's been a weird form of stress for students this year because the stress isn't about an assignment due next Monday, but kind of this impending sense of uncertainty," Kumar said. "It doesn't feel like how I expected senior year to be."
Senthil Kumar has watched his son complete his senior year entirely online. He explained even though it hasn't been normal for his family, he's more concerned about their safety.
"It's kind of depressing because he's not been able to interact with his peers and he's mostly been staying indoors which is not fun," Kumar said. "Each situation has its own problems but everyone in the world is suffering and we need to be cautious."
The CPS board voted Monday night to have students return to in-person learning five days a week at the elementary, middle and high schools. For Vignesh Kumar and other seniors, the switch means getting some of a normal school year back.
"Typically you have senior pranks and traditions and games you go to to cheer on your high school teams and it all just kind of feels taken away right now," Kumar said. "I don't really see any of my friends now and it would mean a lot just to be able to see them for the last few months of school."
But while Vignesh Kumar is excited to see his friends again in person, there are some mixed feelings among students about the safety of the switch.
"On one side, it's our last year as seniors and we want to make sure that we're able to go in and enjoy it with some sense of normalcy," Kumar said. "But on the other hand we also want to make sure it's safe. We definitely don't want to be endangering teachers or other students."
Senthil Kumar also has mixed feelings about sending CPS students back to in person learning full time. He explained one of his reservations is the vaccination rate of CPS teachers.
"I truly worry about the teachers because they are not in it for the money, it's a pure service," Kumar said. "If they're going to open up all the schools then they should make sure all the teachers are vaccinated."
The board's decision to switch to full time, in-person learning comes after Columbia/ Boone County modified its health order last week. The low COVID-19 case numbers in Boone County and within Columbia Public Schools led the board to make the decision.
According to the CPS 14-day tracker website, the 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is 11.5, the lowest its been since the district started tracking in June 2020. Along with the current student and teacher cases, 24.6% of all CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
Even with classes returning to in-person, five days out of the week, Kumar will go to hybrid classes for the rest of his senior year. He'll spend more time during the week in the classroom than he does now, but there will still be an online component to his learning.
"Most of my classes are online anyways except for one lab a week so there wouldn't be much of a change for me personally, but I think being able to just see everyone just in that one hour a week would be really nice."
