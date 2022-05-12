COLUMBIA − Two Missouri students have been named a U.S. Presidential Scholar, including a Rock Bridge High School student.
Kyle Chen was selected as a member of the 58th class of the U.S. Presidential Scholars, along with 161 students from across the country.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars recognizes students for their accomplishments in academics, artistic and technical excellence essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and a commitment to community service and leadership, according to a news release.
Missouri's other scholar was Teresa Jiang, a student at John Burroughs School in St. Louis. The commissioner at the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recognized Chen and Jiang in a news release Thursday morning.
“This is such an esteemed honor, and I applaud both Kyle and Teresa for their hard work and impressive achievements,” Margie Vandeven said. “The rigorous coursework these students have committed to has paid off and will continue to do so as they pursue their chosen paths to success.”
The class of 2022 will be recognized for their achievement in June during an online program.