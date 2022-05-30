COLUMBIA - More than 100 community members came together Monday night to honor the life of Mike Woods, Rock Bridge High School's home school communicator.
Woods was shot and killed last Friday at a Tennessee highway rest stop. To the Rock Bridge community, he was a friend to everyone, and every time he interacted with a student, he made them feel like the most important person in the world.
Many students came up to the RBHS stadium to talk about Woods and the impact he had in their lives.
More students and members of the community start to walk into Rock Bridge High School Stadium. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jd0bmgb4K8— Haley McCormick (@_haleymccormick) May 31, 2022
"Just the fact he cared about you more than just school it wasn't just about school with Mr. Woods it was everything life personal all that. It wasn't just school" Rock Bridge graduate Tyahna Logan said.
Faculty and staff also talked about the impact Woods had on students and themselves.
“He had the impact of someone that would go out of his way to make you feel special,” CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said. “Just by seeing the outpouring here today, I see this as his legacy of how he made others feel.”