COLUMBIA − Rock Bridge students walked out of class on Wednesday in protest of recent regulations on gender-affirming care from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Restrictions for both adults and minors start on Thursday.
"It's something that we've known was coming for a long time," Rock Bridge student River Stone said. "We've seen across the United States different anti-trans bills coming into effect. A lot of them the thing is - kids can't make these decisions, but it's no longer about kids, it's about people of all ages in Missouri."
HAPPENING NOW: Rock Bridge students are walking out of class this morning in protest of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s recent ban on life-saving healthcare for transgender Missourians of all ages. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/TldVkLJVJ3— Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) April 26, 2023
The regulations say transgender individuals will be unable to access gender-affirming care unless the patient has no less than 15 separate, hourly sessions (at least 10 of which must be with the same therapist) over the course of not fewer than 18 months.
Also, any previous and existing mental health conditions must be "treated and resolved" for a patient to receive gender-affirming care, as well as 15 years of documentation if there are negative effects from the treatment.
"It's a choice that you get to make for yourself and your body and that is being stripped away for people that may need it for their mental health, for their physical safety despite their age and I think that's outrageous," Stone said.
Nearly 100 Rock Bridge students came out of class Tuesday, and dozens of those students gave speeches in front of the crowd, sharing personal experiences and speaking out against the attorney general's regulations.
"I just want to say to everybody thank you so much for coming out, supporting everybody, and taking it upon yourself to use your voice," Stone said. "Without our voices, people above us have all the power."
According to NBC News, at least 13 other U.S states have passed laws or policies that restrict gender-affirming care for minors.
"I have all these plans in place once I turn 18 and was in a spot financially where I could transition and give myself some sort of health care," Rock Bridge student and walk-out organizer Leilani Lynn said. "But now there's so many restrictions, it's looking less and less hopeful for trans people in Missouri."
Bailey has mentioned the emergency restrictions are intended to shield minors from "experimental medical treatments," even with the latest restrictions applying to adults as well.
"I believe it is a basic human right to afford and undergo life-saving treatment," Lynn said.
The new legislation begins Thursday and will expire Feb. 6, 2024.