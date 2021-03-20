COLUMBIA - Rock the Community and Powerhouse Community Development Corporation held a drive-thru pantry and pet food giveaway event at Parkade Plaza on Saturday.
The event started at 10:45 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. By noon, the organizations served over 150 people. The food and products given out went strictly to Boone County residents.
In addition to food, the volunteers handed out bags filled with necessities such as face masks, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and more.
This is the second time this event has occurred, the first being on Feb. 20, 2021. Saturday was the first time pet food was given to those who attended.
Rock the Community is a certified non-profit that has been around for over 10 years. The organization's mission is to bring the community together.
One of the founders and directors of Rock the Community, Rita Renee, said the main demographic of people that attended the event were elderly mid-Missouri residents. Renee believes the event helped those with financial insecurity caused by the pandemic.
"Everybody is harping on the $1400," Renee said. "If you are three months behind on rent, that [amount] still leaves you in the hole. Even after they pay their rent with their stimulus checks, they are still able to come out here and get food and essential items."
Rock the Community's partner for the event, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation, is a non-profit agency designed to "equip, educate and empower people" according to Charles Stephenson, the founder and CEO of the group.
Powerhouse provides service to over 500 ex-offenders coming out of the penal system that may need counseling or employment.
Stephenson said the organizers of the event were prepared to serve 600 families, but they served around 400 families by mid-afternoon.
"It was wrapped around the building," Stephenson said. "I think we were blocking traffic, we had to make some changes."
While Powerhouse and Rock the Community hosted the event, the nonprofits also had assistance from First Chance for Children, which is a group that provides comprehensive early childhood services to help families prepare for kindergarten.
"You might be wondering why we have diapers and wipes today," said Kasey Hammock, Executive Director for First Teams for Children. "Kindergarten readiness looks different for every family. Some families need things to get started and be able to think about literacy and some of those items include diapers and wipes."
The group also hosts monthly diaper drive thrus, serving about 700 families every single month.
Rock the Community and Powerhouse did not say whether or not they would host another event next month.