COLUMBIA - Rock the Community held a drive-through event on Saturday for Columbians in need of essential supplies.
Rock the Community’s organizers decided to keep the event as scheduled despite icy road conditions. Director Rita Renee said the organization’s work is even more vital to the community now than it was a few years ago.
“After Covid, a lot of families found themselves in a situation they never thought that they would be in,” Renee said. ‘It’s a dire need to continue our events in order to help these families.”
The non-profit has partnered with First Chance for Children, Central Missouri Community Action, Veterans United Foundation, and other organizations to serve the community with items such as dog food, diapers, canned goods, toiletries, and meats.
The event had volunteers of all ages, and even some from out of town. Carlie Clark is a freshman from North Calloway High School. She spent her Saturday afternoon passing out papers that would people could redeem for free diapers.
“It feels good to give back to the community,” Clark said. “Seeing how happy people are to get this opportunity makes me happy that I can help give that to them.”
The event on February 19th was her first time volunteering for Rock the Community. Clark said she learned a lot from the senior volunteers.
“I learned to be grateful, honestly, for what I have,” Clark said. “We don’t have to be like ‘oh I have this so I don’t need to do anything’, like help people who don’t have what you have.”
And she said she plans to volunteer with the non-profit again in the future. Rock the Community holds more events throughout the month to bridge the gaps in the community.
“We do financial literacy and back to school events, Renee said. “We’re out here to help in any capacity that we can.”
And Renee said Rock the Community is trying to expand its reach in the community by delivering supplies directly to those in need.
“At this point, we’re trying to do more home deliveries,” Renee said. “We have a large elderly community here, and we would like to be able to reach them when they can’t get out to us.”
The drive-through helps anywhere between 150 to 300 families each month. Renee said Rock the Community is always accepting donations because of the high demand for their services.