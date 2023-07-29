COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools starts its new school year on August 22nd. As that day approaches, Rock the Community hosted a back-to-school resource fair at Douglass Park in Columbia on Saturday.
Despite storms in the afternoon which caused 2100 Columbia Water and Light customers to lose power, organizers were determined to have the event.
There was a slight rain delay, but dozens of people still showed up to pick up free backpacks and laundry supply kits.
"We try to implement strong community value. So, I can't ditch on the community when they need me. A little rain ain't never hurt anybody," said Rita Renee, a founder and current director of Rock the Community.
Organizers originally planned to have bounce houses and a live DJ, but called those parts off because of the weather.
Still, Renee said getting these supplies out is the most important part.
"It warms all our hearts," she said about hosting the event. "Me, my volunteers, everybody. Our DJ, who can't set up, he comes all the way from St. Louis. He brings his whole entire family. But they're out here still and they're handing out backpacks. It's just a way to bring the community together."
This is the 13th year Rock the Community has held their back-to-school supply fair.