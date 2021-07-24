COLUMBIA - Rock the Community held a free outdoor back-to-school event Saturday at Douglass Park. The event featured a giveaway of free backpacks and school supplies for children.
There were was games for kids, live entertainment, contests for the adults and booths set up with resources from around the community. Organizers said the goal of this event was to bring the community together.
"I think it's important because you see people hugging and and kids running around having fun," Ben Luke, a performer at the event, said. "You don't see that anymore with everything going on, I think that events like this are important."
Rock the Community is an organization that "empowers youth and gives them a platform to achieve their dreams and critical life skills" according to its website. Columbia Public School's new Superintendent Brian Yearwood said it's important for children to attend events like these.
"They get to see volunteerism, they get to see adults who care, they get to understand that life could be fun regardless of their situation and they get to see that there's more ahead of them so that way they are encouraged and don't give up on life," Yearwood said. "This is what I call a true life line for those in struggle."
Yearwood said he was touched by the sense of community he felt at Douglass Park.
"I'm telling you, I'm blown away with the level of involvement and volunteerism and commitment to our community." Yearwood said.
He hopes to embody that within Columbia Public Schools.
"I want to make sure that Columbia Public Schools continues to be reflective of that and we want to embrace all, " Yearwood said. "We want to make sure everyone has what they need to be successful."
Yearwood believes the school supply giveaway now gives every kid an equal opportunity to be successful in the upcoming school year.
"They have now a chance to begin on an equal playing field and we want to continue that in our schools."
Director of Rock the Community Rina Renee thinks this was event was also important in showcasing the truth about the community.
"Some neighborhoods get a bad reputation, this neighborhood unfortunately had a bad reputation, but as you can see these are great people, a great community, a loving, caring, community and we wanted people to see them for who they really were." Renee said.
The community came together for this event and the she believes this is how it should be always be.
"Everybody should care about the community," Renee said. "The old saying is 'it takes a village' and I'm creating a village."