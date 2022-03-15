ROLLA - Students at Rolla High School were dismissed early Tuesday while the school and law enforcement investigated a report of a suspicious package, according to a Rolla Public Schools Facebook post.
Students may leave Rolla High School at any time, but will not be allowed back in to retrieve items. Those who don't drive are being bused to the Gale Bullman Multipurpose Center on the Missouri S&T campus.
Parents and guardians can pick up their students from that location. At the end of the school day, buses will take students home from the Gale Bullman building.
Bulldog preschool students are also being bused to Gale Bullman, following the same procedure.
Law enforcement officers arrived at Rolla High School Tuesday morning after a report of a suspicious package. Officials placed the building in "secure mode," but then evacuated the building.
The Rolla Public Schools Facebook post says law enforcement officers are still working to determine if the threat was credible. Officers are bringing in additional safety teams out of an abundance of caution.