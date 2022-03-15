ROLLA - Students at Rolla High School were dismissed early Tuesday while the school and law enforcement investigated a report of a suspicious package, according to a Rolla Public Schools Facebook post.
Bulldog preschool students were also bused to Gale Bullman, following the same procedures.
Law enforcement officers arrived at Rolla High School Tuesday morning after a report of a suspicious package. Officials placed the building in "secure mode," but then evacuated the building.
After a sweep of the building, no package was found. The threat was determined to be a hoax, a Facebook post from the district said.
Rolla Public Schools said the high school has been cleared for normal operations on Wednesday.
The district reminded its community that hoax threats are a crime, and they asked the public to share any information with law enforcement regarding this incident.