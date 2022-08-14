PHELPS COUNTY - A man was arrested Thursday after investigators confiscated drugs and a handgun from the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla.
George H. Barsoum, 23, was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including five counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon after a search warrant led investigators to find cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a handgun at the residence.
The arrest resulted from a combined long-term narcotics investigation led by the Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (RADE), Rolla Police Department and the Phelps County Sheriff's Department.
Barsoum is currently being held at the Phelps County jail with a $200,000 cash or surety bond.