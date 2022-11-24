MILLER COUNTY - A Rolla man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Wednesday evening.
Charles Moentmann, 31, crossed the center of the highway and traveled off the left side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
He overcorrected, returned to the highway and traveled off the right side of the road. The undercarriage of the vehicle struck the ground and overturned, according to the report.
Moentmann was seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. A passenger in the vehicle also went to the hospital for minor injuries.
According to the report, Moentmann was not wearing a seatbelt.