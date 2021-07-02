MILLER COUNTY- A Rolla man is suffering serious injuries after a crash in Miller County on Thursday evening.
Cody M. White, 30, was traveling southbound on Boeckman Bridge Road, south of Cherry Blossom Road around 7 p.m., according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was driving a 1984 Honda 200S.
According the report, the three-wheeler was traveling too fast for the conditions and traveled off the left road ledge, striking the ground with the front of the vehicle.
The report says the three-wheeler went airborne, overturned and struck a barbed wire fence, launching White off the vehicle.
White was transported by air to University Hospital with serious injuries.