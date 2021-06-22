ROLLA − Rolla Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the department, officers were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of Morrell Avenue regarding a disturbance between two male subjects.
Devon M. Johnson, 27, arrived at the residence of Terry J. Brown, 27, to discuss a child custody matter, police found out during the preliminary investigation. Brown exited the residence and a verbal argument began between the two, near Johnson's vehicle.
Brown went back into his house and recovered a firearm. He returned and fired the gun in Johnson's direction, which struck the vehicle multiple times. Johnson then grabbed a gun from his vehicle and returned fire, shooting Brown and critically wounding him.
Johnson ran to a neighbor's house to seek help, the post said. He surrendered upon officer arrival. Johnson was transported to the Rolla Police Department for questioning, then taken to the Phelps County Jail. He is jailed on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated harassment charge.
Brown was transported to Phelps Health, where he later died due to his injuries. Next of kin have been notified.
Rolla Police Department's Division of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the case. No criminal charges have yet been requested. The case will be forwarded to the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney's Office once the investigation is completed.
If you have additional information regarding this case, call Detective Joey Lahman of the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213, or the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tip hotline at 573-364-0111.